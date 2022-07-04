Mnangagwa Faces Chamisa In Gokwe-Kabuyunu By-election

By- Zanu PF will face tough competition from CCC in the Gokwe-Kabuyunu constituency by-election slated for August 27.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF’s

Leonard Chikomba

In a Statutory Instrument of an Extraordinary Government Gazette published last Friday, Mnangagwa set July 22 as the date on which the Nomination Court will sit at Gweru magistrate court to receive nominations of candidates for election for the Constituency.

Chikomba, also a Zanu PF Central Committee member, was declared a provincial liberation hero.

Chikomba died in a car accident in May, 20 km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway.

He was coming from a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru.

