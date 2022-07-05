Passion Java In Hit & Run Road Accident
5 July 2022
By-Self-styled Prophet and Zanu PF sympathy, Passion Java’s entourage is said to have been involved in a hit-and-run road accident.
Social media is awash with pictures of a pedestrian believed to have been killed in the accident that happened along Chingizwa road.
Social media activist Willance Mujuru commented on Twitter, saying that Java did not stop.
He posted:
We have raised concerns before about the Prophet’s entourage they speed like the state motorcades. Anyway RIP dear soul. Kana Uri weMusangano unoita zvaunoda munyika.