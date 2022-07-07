Robbers Grab US$92K

Spread the love

By- A gang of robbers allegedly got away with US$91 980 and over half a million Zimbabwe dollars after pouncing on a cash-in-transit vehicle at Standard Chartered bank at Newlands Shopping Centre in Harare on Thursday afternoon.

The security company vehicle, believed to be Securico, was on routine replenishment of an ATM at the bank.

The driver of the vehicle told ZBC News that they were approached by the gang and held at gunpoint, while the other suspects took a cash box which had US$80 000 before the gang sped off.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the robbery incident on Thursday evening. ZRP tweeted:

The ZRP is investigating a cash-in-transit robbery case in which three unknown suspects aboard a Honda Fit vehicle attacked two security guards delivering cash at a bank in Newlands Harare this morning at around 1100 hours.

They took away cash amounting to US$91 980 and ZWL$ 514 840.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Police said they were investigating the circumstances in which two company employees who were driving a Honda Fit Hybrid vehicle were attacked and robbed of US$34 000 at 8.30 PM in Harare on Wednesday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...