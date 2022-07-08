CCC Declares Yellow Friday

By-The opposition CCC has declared a yellow Friday today and called on citizens to wear yellow in solidarity with Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, who are persecuted by the state.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested three works ago for demanding justice for their party activist Moreblessing Ali’s gruesome murder.

The state continues to deny the two bail.

CCC posted on Twitter:

YELLOW FRIDAY – Tomorrow is #YellowFriday! Let’s all wear yellow in solidarity with the #Nyatsime13 who are being persecuted by the regime & are in jail even though they are victims of violence and arson. Job Sikhala is in jail for representing his legal clients. Free them now!

