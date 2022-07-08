Mnangagwa Makes Kembo Mohadi’s Daughter ZEC Commissioner

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa has sworn in his former deputy Kembo Mohadi’s daughter as a commissioner in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

On Thursday, Abigail Millicent Ambrose was among the five new ZEC commissioners Mnangagwa swore in at State House.

Ambrose is the co-ZANU PF Second Secretary’s daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Tambudzani Mohadi.

She is married to a professional hunter and former pig-farmer Malcolm Ambrose.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said Ambrose’s appointment raises conflict of interest issues. CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said:

This raises serious conflict of interest issues and goes to the root of the constitutional imperative for ZEC to be independent and non-partisan.

The unacceptable appearance of ZANU PF bias is impossible to shake off in the circumstances.

Rest assured, we will challenge this as we continue to fight for electoral reforms ahead of the landmark elections in 2023.

The other ZEC officials who took the oath of office this Thursday are Catherine Mpofu, Jane Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava, Rosewita Murutare and Shepard Manhivi.

