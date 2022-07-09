“Help Me With Fresh Lies” Activist’s Wife Hit Hard By Hubby Arrest

By Sabrina Kundai Chambara| So today we have new and fresh charges. Of all the arrests this one hit hard on me.

I walked into the charge office walking side by side with Masaraure Obert hoping will come out being held by the same hands which were holding me.

We entered the law and order section Masaraure Obert asked for the book to sign and they didn’t produce it we were told to sit down almost an hour later one policeman came and said ‘we have new charges’ Like ‘behold we have new charges’.

These words echoed and continue to echo as i walked out of Harare Central Police station lonely as i was back to my empty bed ,empty house.

But i have to gather my strength to drive home and meet this little man and come up with new fresh lies to respond to ‘Where is my daddy?

This is the most painful part If anyone could help me with new fresh lies for the little man I dont have the strength to type #justiceforobert or #freeobert I pray for complete freedom from the Almighty for he has all the answers and knows that he is innocent

