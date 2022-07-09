Police Disown Highglen Killer Cops

By A Correspondent- A kombi driver’s resistance to arrest for picking and dropping passengers at an undesignated point claimed life of a passenger Trymore Chinyamakobvu (54) at Highglen road near intersection of Mushayabhande.

The kombi driver wrestled with the police officers whilst his kombi was in motion and the vehicle hit Chinyamakobvu who sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

The matter was reported at Machipisa police station and the two police officers sustained multiple injuries and are referred to Sally Mugabe hospital on guard.

Chinyamakobvu’s body was conveyed to Sally Mugabe Mortuary awaiting post moterm, investigations are in progress at Zimbabwe Republic Police Southerton traffic RRB 5159431

The ZRP disowned the two cops and said:

1/2 The ZRP regrets the fatal incident that occurred this morning at around 1140 hours, along Highglen Road near Mashayabhande Road in Harare, where a man (54) died after police officers who were not deployed for that activity engaged in an unsanctioned act. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 8, 2022 https://twitter.com/PoliceZimbabwe/status/1545455555669630977?t=PU8zkvYnR2510Zd8s6Dxjg&s=19

2/2 The ZRP Command has directed that criminal charges and disciplinary measures be taken against the officers and definitely the law will take its course. The ZRP passes its deepest condolence to the bereaved family. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 8, 2022

