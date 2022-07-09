By A Correspondent- A kombi driver’s resistance to arrest for picking and dropping passengers at an undesignated point claimed life of a passenger Trymore Chinyamakobvu (54) at Highglen road near intersection of Mushayabhande.
The kombi driver wrestled with the police officers whilst his kombi was in motion and the vehicle hit Chinyamakobvu who sustained head injuries and died on the spot.
The matter was reported at Machipisa police station and the two police officers sustained multiple injuries and are referred to Sally Mugabe hospital on guard.
Chinyamakobvu’s body was conveyed to Sally Mugabe Mortuary awaiting post moterm, investigations are in progress at Zimbabwe Republic Police Southerton traffic RRB 5159431
The ZRP disowned the two cops and said: