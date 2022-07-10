We Are Almost There- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is challenging the appointment of Zanu PF vice president Kembo Mohadi’s daughter, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose as ZEC Commissioner.

The appointment of Mohadi’s daughter compromises the entire ZEC system, according to political analysts.

Responding to one Learnmore Fundo’s frustration at the appointment, President Chamisa said:

” Tirikudzifambira nyaya dzacho.”

On the escalating violence in the country, President Chamisa said :

“Fellow Zimbabweans; We’re a leadership people, a people of light,great and smart.

We lead, thrive & shine light anywhere. We’ve suffered enough.We’re coming close to the end of the journey.

The end of the journey is always the most difficult part. We WIN #Godisinit #FakaPressure.”

