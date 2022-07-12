Murder Accused Pupurai Togarepi’s Son Remanded In Custody

Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi’s son, Regis Nelson Togarepi, has been remanded in custody for alleged murder.

He was remanded by Masvingo Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka to July 21, 2022, when he appeared in court on Friday last week. He was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

Togarepi and two other accomplices were charged with the murder of Takura Maindidze (18), a security guard, on Monday last week.

Togarepi is jointly-charged with Joseph Prudence Magombeyi (20) of Chidawanyika Village, Chief Watsomba in Mutare and Mathias Kokerai Murombo (33) of Murombo Village, Chief Makore in Gutu.

Maindidze allegedly murdered at Masvingo CSC Complex, and his body dumped in a bush near Mucheke River.

The accused are alleging that they assaulted Maindidze after he attempted to break into a workshop at CSC to steal meal-mealie. They were allegedly found cleaning his blood in the workshop the next morning.

Togarepi runs a milling company at CSC.

Liberty Hove prosecuted.

-Masvingo Mirror



