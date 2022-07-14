40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death For Stealing 2 Cellphones In Norton

By Jane Mlambo| A 40-year-old man died in Norton after being assaulted by a mob for allegedly breaking into a house in Katanga, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has reported.

The man identified as Tapiwa Moyo has no known relatives and the police are desperately trying to locate his relatives so that they can collect his body from Norton General hospital.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to locate the relatives of a man identified as Tapiwa Moyo (40) who died on Monday in Norton after he was attacked by a mob for allegedly breaking into a house in Katanga before stealing two cellphones.

“The body of the victim is currently at Norton Hospital,” the police announced on Twitter.

