ZimEye
The state has opposed Sikhala's application for recusal of Magistrate Nduna, and also contended saying it is proper for the legislator's trial to be held in the Anti Corruption Court, explains @ZLHRLawyers 's Beatrice Mtetwa. pic.twitter.com/ZrosgN9Od8— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 15, 2022
The state has opposed Sikhala's application for recusal of Magistrate Nduna, and also contended saying it is proper for the legislator's trial to be held in the Anti Corruption Court, explains @ZLHRLawyers 's Beatrice Mtetwa. pic.twitter.com/ZrosgN9Od8