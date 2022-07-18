ZimEye
There's something wrong with our ownership model for minerals- @FeezCommandant WHICH MODEL SHOULD GOVT ADOPT? The best is 1- no individual must be allowed to take exclusive ownership of our resources. Mineral rights must remain in state hands.- Tsenengamuhttps://t.co/3EYT4ls1yb— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 18, 2022
