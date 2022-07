Sikhala Back In Court Today

Spread the love

The jailed without trial opposition Member of Parliament Job Sikhala is back in the magistrates court today at 2PM to hear the ruling on whether Ngoni Nduna will recuse himself from hearing Sikhala’s bail hearing.

Sikhala has been in prison for 33 days since his latest arrest for speaking on behalf of the family of Moreblessing Ali as their lawyer.

More to follow…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...