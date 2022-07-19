Tsvangirai Top Aide Speaks On Collapsed MDC

By- Former speaker of parliament and United Movement for Devolution (UMD) leader, Lovemore Moyo, said he left the MDC after realising that the party had departed from its founding principles.

UMD was formed in 2018 before the harmonised elections but failed to win a single parliamentary seat or ward.

Speaking on Monday during the Breakfast Club, an online programme hosted by CITE, Moyo, who was the Speaker of Parliament during the GNU era, said:

In fact, you may recall the politics towards the final days of the former president Tsvangirai that the character of our politics changed dramatically to a level where it became apparent that it was more driven by tribalism than the need to develop an opposition that is ready to govern.

You may recall the appointments of the two vice presidents or deputy presidents, whatsoever you call it, also was an indication that tribalism was now at play.

So I then decided to say, look, I cannot sit and watch while the movement that I helped to form was now departing from its founding principles and values of non-tribalism and non-discrimination on the basis of race.

So I then decided to say look it is no longer serving my interests and the interests of the people that I lead. I then decided to quit.

He said after leaving the MDC, he contemplated quitting politics but changed his mind after consulting civic society leaders, church and some traditional leaders.

Moyo believes devolution is part of the solutions to the problems that the country is facing. He said:

If we can devolve this country, the issue of past imbalances and past injustices can be easily addressed.

The issues of inequalities that we have can be easily addressed in our view.

It will mean that the provinces will be in charge of their political and economic affairs.

More: CITE

