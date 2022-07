UK Temperatures Set To Hit 42 Celcius

Spread the love

The British Met Office on Tuesday morning reported that the country is set to hit 42 degrees celcius temperatures in the coming 24 hours.

Much of the UK is experiencing very hot temperatures today, and it is set to be even warmer tomorrow. Here’s Aidan with more details. 👇 pic.twitter.com/YTP9qZLJUm — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

MORE TO FOLLOW

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...