Change Certain In 2023 – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| Change is certain in 2023, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa described as pathetic the current situation in the country- due to corruption and looting of national resources by the Zanu PF regime.

“ZIMBABWE SHALL BE THE LAND OF ENTREPRENEURS & ENTERPRISE..Zimbabwe shall be the land of opportunities & possibilities, dreams & hopes.

Where one can dream anything and the dream will come true.Let’s make it happen. Zimbabwe has just been a dream killer for many. No..Not #Thistime

THE KENYAN ELECTION…Just last year, it was ZAMBIA’s turn. Now it’s KENYA’s turn. Kenya is about to happen. And it will surely happen. Then next is ZIMBABWE’s turn after NIGERIA’s moment,” said President Chamisa in a statement posted on Twitter.

Zimbabwe is ripe for real change & it will happen. It’s our turn in Africa! #FakaPressure

