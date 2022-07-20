Minor Missing- Family Appeals For Information

Kirsha Chipunza

By A Correspondent- The Chipunza family is appealing for information which may lead to the location of Kirsha Chipunza (15).

She allegedly went missing on the 18th of July 2022) around 4 pm when she was going to Stoneridge coming from Highfield.

Kirsha’s mother told Pindula News that a police report for a missing person was made on the evening of the day she went missing. She told this reporter:

She was last seen boarding a kombi (commuter omnibus) and it’s not known what transpired in between because she never arrived in Stoneridge. I’m the one who was waiting for her but she never arrived.

I only started looking for her in the evening when I realised she had taken more than enough hours to arrive. I delayed asking around because I thought she could have been delayed by congestion at Mbudzi Roundabout.

Asked if they had tried to contact Kirsha’s friends, she said the missing girl had one friend who accompanied her to the kombi. She also does not know what could have happened to her friend.

They have also contacted Kirsha’s relatives but no one knows where she is.

Anyone with information on Kirsha’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chipunza family on 0715780571/0777089721

