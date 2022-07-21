Chipanga Bootlicks Mnangagwa
21 July 2022
By-Former Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga has bootlicked the party, President Emerson Mnangagwa.
Chipanga became popular in the last days of Grace Mugabe’s era and was used by the former First Ladt to lead anti-Mnangagwa campaigns.
On Wednesday, Chipanga appeared on the Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi’s social media platforms, regretting denouncing Mnangagwa.
Mugwadi posted:
By the way, in case you didn’t know a thing, now you should. Cde
is a full ZANU PF Cadre and my friend. We often visit each other. He always reminds me that look here youngman, always be loyal to the cause, Party & Leadership. ZANU PF has 1 President at a time.