Chipanga Bootlicks Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By-Former Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga has bootlicked the party, President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Chipanga became popular in the last days of Grace Mugabe’s era and was used by the former First Ladt to lead anti-Mnangagwa campaigns.

On Wednesday, Chipanga appeared on the Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi’s social media platforms, regretting denouncing Mnangagwa.

Mugwadi posted:

By the way, in case you didn’t know a thing, now you should. Cde

@ChipangaKudzi1

is a full ZANU PF Cadre and my friend. We often visit each other. He always reminds me that look here youngman, always be loyal to the cause, Party & Leadership. ZANU PF has 1 President at a time.

By the way, in case you didn't know a thing, now you should. Cde @ChipangaKudzi1 is a full ZANU PF Cadre and my friend. We often visit each other. He always reminds me that look here youngman, always be loyal to the cause, Party & Leadership. ZANU PF has 1 President at a time pic.twitter.com/6lxMdUKTuv — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) July 20, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...