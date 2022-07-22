President Chamisa Pleads With Ama2000 To Register To Vote

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has appealed to Ama2000 to register to vote in numbers.

The CCC leader urged young people to join the citizens’ struggle for political emancipation.

“This is it!! Zimbabwe needs all of us thinking, walking, working and acting together. This is a Citizens’ struggle,” said President Chamisa.

He was responding to Advocate Thabani Mpofu’s tweet below:

Thabani Mpofu

@adv_fulcrum

· Jul 19

Let’s have 100 000 citizens in the middle class take upon themselves the obligation to register ama2000. 10 kids each. That’s a million new voters. Does not even cost $100. The middle class has the country’s future right in its hands. Let’s do this.

RegisterToVoteZW

