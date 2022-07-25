ZimEye
Mnangagwa cannot be arrested…. but he can be impeached…and that is an impeachable offence…the president is the custodian of the Constitution…that is an impeachment offence… Once he has been impeached, then he can be prosecuted – @AllAhoj https://t.co/UhquGzhqVc— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 25, 2022
Mnangagwa cannot be arrested…. but he can be impeached…and that is an impeachable offence…the president is the custodian of the Constitution…that is an impeachment offence… Once he has been impeached, then he can be prosecuted – @AllAhoj https://t.co/UhquGzhqVc
Australia can prosecute Mnangagwa's case…and they don't take regard of the laws of Zimbabwe, says @AllAhoj https://t.co/UhquGyZPwC— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 25, 2022
Australia can prosecute Mnangagwa's case…and they don't take regard of the laws of Zimbabwe, says @AllAhoj https://t.co/UhquGyZPwC