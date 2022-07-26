Full Text: Ngezi Platinum Fire Mwaruwari

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS FOOTBALL CLUB PARTS WAYS WITH HEAD COACH BENJANI MWARUWARI

Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club would like to inform all its stakeholders that the Club has parted ways with Head Coach Benjani Mwaruwari by mutual agreement. This was Benjani’s first coaching assignment and both the club and the coach agreed that it did not deliver the expected results hence the decision to separate was in the best interest of the club.

NPS FC wishes Benjani all the best in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, the Board has appointed Assistant Coach Takesure Chiragwi as the interim head coach assisted by Kifton Kadurira

