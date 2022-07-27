Hooker Hires Thugs To Rob Soldier Client

By- A member of the Zimbabwe National Army has been robbed of US$100 after paying US$50 for a night stint with a hooker.

Tafadzwa Mugombi was allegedly robbed by Daniel Banda (18) and Tinashe Mufamba (Age not given) of Old Railways Mucheke before he even got into bed but after paying Barbra Chekenyika (21) US$50 for the service.

Chekenyika and the two suspected robbers appeared this week before Masvingo Magistrate Ritaiswe Silaigwana facing theft charges.

Mugombi is stationed at 4.1 Infantry Battalion Masvingo.

The court heard that on July 23, 2022 at around 2 am the complainant paid Chekenyika for the services. Chekenyika noticed that Mugombi had a lot of money and she connived with Banda and Mufamba to steal from him.

The State told the court that Chekenyika entered her room to offer services to Mugombi. Banda and Mufamba were following close behind. Mufamba then declared that Chekenyika was his wife and the two suspects grabbed US$100 from the complainant and walked away. Mugombi pressed Chekenyika since he suspected her to be the mastermind of the robbery. He reported the matter at Chikato Police station leading the arrest of the trio.

Nothing was recovered.

Chekenyika denied the allegations and said Banda and Mufamba entered her bedroom and stole money from Mugombi. She further alleged that the two also stole her US$50 which she was paid by Mugombi.

Magistrate Silaigwana postponed the matter to August 15, 2022 for continuation of trial.

-Masvingo Mirror

