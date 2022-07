Soul Jah Love Remembered

By A Correspondent- Family and friends of the late Soul Jah Love, musicians and music promoters on Tuesday visited the late musician’s grave and laid some wreaths as a way of remembering him.

Jah Love, whose real name was Soul Musaka succumbed to diabetes on February 16, 2021 and was declared a Liberation hero.



Below are pictures of the visit courtesy of Chipaz Promotions:

