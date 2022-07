Susan Mutami: Mliswa Responds, “I Have Evidence” | BREAKING

Spread the love

I HAVE EVIDENCE … TEMBA MLISWA.

Temba Mliswa responds to Susan Mutami’s allegations against self and ED, as a person who has had an affair with her and the MP gets grilled on ZimEye on Sunday 7pm (Zim time). He announces he has physical evidence to totally dismiss all that’s been said about the President and other men. “I hold no brief from anyone,” he tells ZimEye. #NOTOABUSEAGAINSTMEN

SUN 7PM 31 JULY

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1BRJjnPVXDLJw

I HAVE EVIDENCE … TEMBA MLISWA. @TembaMliswa responds to Susan Mutami's allegations against self and ED, as a person who has had an affair with her and the MP gets grilled on ZimEye on Sunday 7pm(Zim). He announces he has physical evidence to totally dismiss all that's been said pic.twitter.com/l33AuzDBDn — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 27, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...