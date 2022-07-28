Mnangagwa Has Failed – Zanu PF Youths

Tinashe Sambiri|Infighting is rising in Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party with youths calling for the beleaguered leader’s resignation.

The disgruntled youths are heard in the audio clip accusing Mr Mnangagwa of destroying the party.

This comes at a time Mr Mnangagwa is being accused of raping Susan Mutami.

“We cannot sit back, fold hands and watch as the party goes to the dustbins.

Mnangagwa has failed and he must resign,” one Zanu PF member is heard shouting.

