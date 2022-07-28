Mugabe Minister Shoots Self

By- Former Mashonaland Central Resident Minister Martin Dinha has been injured in a shootout with robbers.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Dihna shot himself in his leg after his pistol was accidentally discharged when he was fighting with three suspected armed robbers in Greendale, Harare.

Reads the ZRP statement:

The ZRP is investigating a shooting incident which occurred on 26/07/22 at around 2240 hours at corner Leander and Metcaf Roads, Greendale, Harare.

Advocate Martin Dinha was involved in a shootout with three robbery suspects who were armed with a machete and a suspected AK47 rifle.

Advocate Dinha’s firearm, a CZ Pistol, accidentally discharged, resulting in him being shot in the leg.

