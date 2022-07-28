President Chamisa : Our Mission Is To Rescue Millions From Zanu PF Oppression

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC has called for unity of purpose in the struggle for freedom.

CCC is determined to rescue millions of suffering citizens from Zanu PF oppression.

According to CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, the people’s struggle is unstoppable.

“Our struggle is and must continue to be a collective effort of Revolutionaries with the soul objective of transforming the concrete lives of suffering masses of our people.

When the centre is failing to hold!

Anyway let’s keep the focus, register to vote and prepare for Change.

ZanupfMustGo,” said Siziba in a statement.

