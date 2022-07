Another Man Found Dead In Harare

Another man was this morning found dead in Mbare, Harare, reports Twitter user, Doctor Gray.

This unidentified man has been lying dead since early morning patauya kumusika at 4am till now .Nanhasi mapurisa haasati amutakura.Cause of death :Unknown@zrp

