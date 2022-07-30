Ximex Money Shower & Lover Killer Commits Suicide

By-The Harare Ximex Mall dealer, Tafadzwa Murengwa, has committed suicide after killing his lover.

The money changer, also known as Boss Pangolin Friday morning, shot and killed his girlfriend along Simon Mazorodze Road after accusing her of cheating him with a married man.

Murengwa was found in Harare just after midnight today locked in his vehicle after drinking an unknown poisonous substance.

Police sources close to the investigations have confirmed this morning that detectives tracked him to a house in Chishawasha where he had sought refuge and found him unconscious in the vehicle before taking him to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died upon admission.

The incident came after on Thursday afternoon, Murengwa splashed United States dollar cash in the streets to people who were near the Ximex area.

In a video circulating on social media, there was commotion in the city when Murengwa splashed US dollar notes in the streets while driving an unregistered Toyota Aqua vehicle before driving off.

Investigations have revealed that Murengwa of Glen Lorne visited the area a few minutes after he was granted bail at the Harare Magistrates Court following his arrest on Wednesday for assaulting his girlfriend and the now deceased, Samantha Dzapata (28) of Waterfalls.

He was facing charges of domestic violence and threats of violence but was released out of custody on bail.

One of his close friends said, following his release, Murengwa also told Samantha that he wanted to kill her.

-State media

