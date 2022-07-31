Ex-Boyfriend Confirms Susan’s Mnangagwa Rape Claims

By- Susan Mutami’s former boyfriend at Loreto Mission School said that the socialite’s behaviour during their time confirmed that she was being abused.

Mutami’s ex-boyfriend from Gweru is now based in Johannesburg, South Africa, running a haulage truck company.

The 34-year-old man, short and dark in complexion, spoke to The NewsHawkson condition of anonymity for fear of retribution and “for the sake of my peace”.

He claimed that he dated Mutami in 2004 when she was in Form 3 until she completed her “O” Level. That is the year she said she was raped by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Said Mutami’s former boyfriend:

I first met Susan in 2004 when I was in Form 4; she was a stream behind us. We were in the same sports house group called Winter Halder.

She was a good 400 metres athlete and I was in the discus sporting discipline.

She was very good in athletics — the 400 metres race — hence in 2003, we both reached provincial sports finals which were held at Chaplin High School in Gweru.

Mutami’s high school lover said her erratic behaviour when they were dating now makes sense since last week’s allegations of rape and sexual abuse by Mnangagwa. He said:

When we were going out, her behaviour was erratic. Sometimes she would become silent in the middle of a conversation like a person in deep thought and from nowhere she would start crying.

I could not understand her at the time; it was strange, but after these allegations, she has made against some people it now makes sense to me.

Again, towards the end of each school term when everyone was excited to be going home for the holidays, she would have a completely different mood marked with sadness and anxiety.

During those days, she would be very aggressive and we would break up often in our relationship.

Sometimes we would break up twice in a week and make amends later. Days before the school holidays were the most difficult in our relationship.

She at one time told me that we could not meet during holidays because she had a personal bodyguard who watched all her movements.

During those days Mutami also told me that during the holidays she would be very busy because there was a farm she would go to work at in order to raise school fees.

It did not make sense because our fees were so high that working at a farm for one month would not raise even a quarter of it.

The ex-boyfriend claimed that he once accidentally bumped into Mutami in Redcliff where Mnangagwa owns Redcliff Hotel. He said:

When I met her (in Redcliff) she was so unsettled. She would look numerous times over her shoulder during the brief encounter.

Besides, her language at school was also crude and immoral as she would claim that, in terms of sex, she had ‘big boys’ who did the business on her.

She was living a double life. A happy life on her face, but inside you could feel that she was an emotional wreck and boiling.

Now that she has exploded, I really understand why and hope she may get better. She was also one person who would not forgive.

If you wronged her, the misunderstanding would not end. As for me, I had to deal with that by apologising a hundred times.

Last week, Mutami claimed she was raped by Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF ally Owen Ncube when she was 15 years old.

She also alleged that she stayed on Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, where she allegedly suffered abuse from him and his wife, First Lady Auxillia.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has denied the allegations, saying they were mere “rumour”.

Mnangagwa and Ncube have both not commented on the serious allegations.

-NewsHawks

