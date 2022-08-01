Zanu PF Issues Counter 1 August Shootings Propaganda
1 August 2022
By James Gwati-Zanu PF has issued a counter 1 August 2018 shootings propaganda.
The Army working with Zanu PF instructions, on 1 August 2018, shot dead six civilians for demanding the release of Presidential election results.
Posting on Twitter today, Zanu PF blamed the then MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for inciting that violence.
Posted Zanu PF:
On this day in 2018, Chamisa instigated violence Realising that he had lost the election, Chamisa unleashed his supporters targeting ZANU PF properties, and looting shops.