Curvaceous Video Vixen Wins Miss Curvy Africa

By A Correspondent| Curvaceous video vixen Tariro Gezi has made it into the top 16 of the Miss Curvy Africa contest.

She broke the news to her social media followers saying:

“I made it to the miss curvy Africa top 16 finalist.”

Gezi gained prominence after she featured in Urban Grooves artist Nox and Freeman song titled Unobvuma Here.

She also featured in Jah Prayzah’s musical video for the song Murder off the album Gwara.

