Sikhala’s Children Barred From Attending Father Court
2 August 2022
By James Gwati- Anti-Riot police Tuesday barred CCC deputy Chairman Job Sikhala’s children from attending their father’s court hearing.
The children had joined several citizens who reported at the Harare magistrate’s court for Sikhala’s court case.
Armed police forcefully whisked them out of the court premises without convincing reasons.
CCC posted on Twitter condeming the attacks:
The riot police are forcing citizens who have come to attend various court sessions to leave the Harare Magistrates’ Court premises.