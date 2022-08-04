All Roads Lead To Zimuto For CCC Change Champion Wife’s Memorial

All Roads Lead to Zimuto in ward 1 for the Memorial Service function of Talent Wapendama wife to CCC youth change champion Timoth Muswere.

Many Citizens are expected to be at the memorial event. The funeral of Mai Muswere was attended by several high profile politicians in the province and councillors and several supporters. Talent Wapendama was an active member who participated much during Masvingo Urban by elections. A few weeks ago

Zanu pf held a series of meetings in the area where they breathed fire and panic over the massive attendance and solidarity of the CCC party to their fellow member.

Invitation to the memorial service has been extended to churches, student union groups and Residents associations and the general citizens to celebrate the life of a progressive and fearless lady. Ward 3 Masvingo Urban Councillor Rocky Kamuzonda said all citizens should finish off the farewell that they set ablaze for Talent.

Timoth Muswere who is husband to the late Talent Wapendama said the Event comes at a rightful time when we remember all our fallen heroes on Heroes Day. Meanwhile Masvingo CCC youth change champions vowed to stand in solidarity with a fellow champion.

