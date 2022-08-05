President Chamisa Accuses Mnangagwa Of Distorting Uhuru Significance

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has accused the Zanu PF regime of trampling on the fundamental values of independence.

According to President Chamisa, Heroes Day celebrations have been marred by corruption, violence and gross abuse of human rights.

The carefree Zanu PF regime has reduced Zimbabweans to beggars.

“We can’t be a country where every youth wants to leave for overseas or neighboring countries.We’ve made our beautiful country so horrible on account of ugly politics Zimbabwe can’t a place of shame.We’re a place of pride & fame.A land of the gifted.This we will change. #Thistime,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

He added:

“AUGUST IS HEROES MONTH..But where is #uhuru when rights are being violated?Our liberation heroes did not sacrifice life and limb for the oppression and persecution of fellow Citizens.Our prayers and solidarity are with Our Citizens heroes and their families.Bail is a right!”

