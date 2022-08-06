Linda Confronts Chiwenga over Ailing Mary Mubaiwa

By- Outspoken human rights activist and Zanu Pf sympathiser Linda Masaira has pleaded with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to forgive his former wife, Mary.

Mary is facing charges of trying to kill the former Army general.

Posted Linda:

Marry Mubaiwa has suffered enough! The inhumane & insensitive treatment to her condition is totally unacceptable. Soko, VP Chiwenga, nomatter what wrong she did to you, Marry remains the mother of your children. Forgive her & allow her to heal. This is too much! #Women4Women

