ZimEye
Marry Mubaiwa has suffered enough! The inhumane & insensitive treatment to her condition is totally unacceptable. Soko, VP Chiwenga, nomatter what wrong she did to you, Marry remains the mother of your children. Forgive her & allow her to heal. This is too much! #Women4Women pic.twitter.com/9lWZz2YY8d— Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) August 5, 2022
Marry Mubaiwa has suffered enough! The inhumane & insensitive treatment to her condition is totally unacceptable. Soko, VP Chiwenga, nomatter what wrong she did to you, Marry remains the mother of your children. Forgive her & allow her to heal. This is too much! #Women4Women pic.twitter.com/9lWZz2YY8d