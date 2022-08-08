We Salute Past, Present Heroes- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The CCC Government will honour past and present heroes of the people’s struggle, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

In a statement on Monday, President Chamisa described the fallen and living heroes of the liberation struggle as true patriots.

However, President Chamisa castigated the Zanu PF regime for monopolising national celebrations.

Below is President Chamisa’s full statement on Heroes Day celebrations:

OUR NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE HEROES PLAN

We salute all our heroes &veterans dead &living,who sacrificed to birth our great nation.We owe it to our heroes & posterity to preserve &crusade the ideals of social justice,an abiding culture of human rights &a gratifying socio-econ order.

Each nation has its struggles to be fought & won.Each generation has its heroes who pay the ultimate sacrifice to transform society for the better.National Heroes sacrifice for a country not an organization that or a political party.Heroes are Zimbabwean heroes not partisan.

Our memory of our great heroes should not sink or reduced into sentimentality and platitudes.

Heroes don’t beat, harass, maim and murder people for politicians.

The deeper meaning of a heroes day is located in finding each other to solve and end all political hostilities,hate,harassment,human rights violations,rigged elections, conflict & violence.Heroes don’t beat,harass,maim and murder people for politics! Heroes don’t fail or fall!

We designate August a Heroes & memorials month with multiple festivities, memorial lectures and activities. Community and family heroes will be honoured.

-We will cater for war veterans welfare and support.

-We will honour current Heroes fighting for freedom and justice

We must move from the warfare discourse to the welfare discourse. -We will Introduce National Awards and merit for outstanding citizens in all works of life to be given to nominated GREAT Zimbabweans.

-We will launch a Liberation museum And Liberation struggle movie or film.

Will strengthen education on history, national pride & patriotism.

-Heroes acre &other monuments to be revamped thru ICTs& modern infrastructure for domestic &international tourism

-Transform the declaring &conferring hero status. No party is equal to or bigger than Zimbabwe

The heroes of Zimbabwe shall be determined by and through stakeholders,an independent body that confers hero status.

-Will determine hero status with input from citizens.

-And why is it just for political heroes? What about social, economic, sports and community heroes?

Wishing a blessed Heroes Day to you all the citizens of Zimbabwe and all heroes who continue to fight for freedom, justice and prosperity including the #Nyatsime13 citizens heroes. History won’t and can’t ignore you. #Heroesday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...