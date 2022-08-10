Mnangagwa Boycotts Top Killer Junta Wedding

Spread the love

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the weekend boycotted the wedding of Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe and his wife Chido Machona-Sanyatwe.

Sanyatwe, now Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Tanzania, was in charge of the Presidential Guard that killed six civilians on 1 August 2018.

The victims had protested against the delays by ZEC to release Presidential election results.

Sanyatwe and Chido renewed their wedding vows at a ceremony held at Regina Coeli Mission in Nyanga on Sunday.

Mnangagwa sent his deputy Constantino Chiwenga to Sanyatwe’s wedding.

The ceremony was attended by Manicaland Provincial minister Nokuthula Matsikenyere, deputy Transport minister Mike Madiro, Nyanga North legislator Supa Mandiwanzira, and top army officials.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...