Jackie Ngarande Threatens To Commit Suicide

Socialite Jackie Ngarande has threatened to take her own life claiming she has been in a “very abusive and toxic situation for the past year.”

Speaking in a live broadcast on her Facebook page this Wednesday, Jackie said she feels like killing herself as she has tried her best.

She said:

Fortue, I’m tired, I just want to die. I’ve put everything in order. My bag there is packed has everything. My policy is up to date.

It’s always been my wish to die first that you give me a proper burial. Bury me to my father’s left. Take care of the family. I love you Fortue….. I’m going through a lot.

You comfort me, you do a lot but I’m sorry brother, I have to die. I don’t want to mention people’s names because I don’t want to destroy people.

I’ve everything that any person can wish for but I’m tired. I just want my brother, hanzvadzi yangu Fortue to come and take me. Ndakatadzeiko ini?- Pindula News

