Cheso To Perform In Australia
11 August 2022
By James Gwati- Sungura music King, Alick Macheso, has arrived in Australia for this weekend shows .
Macheso landed in Australia Wednesday with Gemma Griffiths for their performance in Perth on Friday & Sydney on Saturday. Then Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend.
He will be promoting his 12th album titled “Tinosvitswa Nashe,” which he recently launched.
“Musicians Alick Macheso & Gemma Griffiths are set to perform in Perth on Friday & Sydney on Saturday. Then Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend,” read a post by state media.