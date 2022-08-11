Cheso To Perform In Australia

By James Gwati- Sungura music King, Alick Macheso, has arrived in Australia for this weekend shows .

Macheso landed in Australia Wednesday with Gemma Griffiths for their performance in Perth on Friday & Sydney on Saturday. Then Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend.

He will be promoting his 12th album titled “Tinosvitswa Nashe,” which he recently launched.

“Musicians Alick Macheso & Gemma Griffiths are set to perform in Perth on Friday & Sydney on Saturday. Then Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend,” read a post by state media.

