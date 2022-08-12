Magamba Slaps Chamisa With ‘Violent Skit’

By Showbiz Reporter | The ever naughty Magamba Network artists have released a skit of Nelson Chamisa telling Job Sikhala to hold on, because God is in control.

The script, which comes at a time when Sikhala did not get adequate support when he was punished for uttering traditional mythical statements in honour of his clients the family of the murdered Moreblessing Ali.

Analysts say the CCC party was supposed to stage a demonstration pr some kind national force in support of Sikhala.

The script is partly as follows:

SIKHALA: Hello, hello President can you hear me? Here things are bad, it’s so cold in prison here.

CHAMISA: Yes I hear you, how are you Job (Mabasa)?

SIKHALA: Here things are not well president, it’s so cold president, I am dying of hunger.

CHAMISA: Shame, shame, why do they do this these people?

SIKHALA: They came and took me in a black car with number plates president.

CHAMISA: Haaa, I am very sorry Job, we are in a liberation struggle, keep fighting. I tell you one day Zimbabwe will be free, and will be ours. Keep fighting. Hold on tight, God will protect you

SIKHALA: Aaaah president I am the only who keeps getting arrested president. Aren’t we in this fight together president?

CHAMISA: Hello, hello [Chamisa starts rubbing his phone pretending to be serious about the conversation.

Your phone is breaking breaking, my young brother, your phone is breaking. Wait I will talk you. Wait I will talk to you right now I am busy.

PHONE CUT OFF.

CHAMISA LOGS INTO TWITTER AND WATCHES VP CONSTANTINO CHIWENGA PROMISING THAT THINGS WILL GET BETTER SOON SINCE THE ISRAELIS TOOK 40 YEARS TO ENTER THE PROMISED LAND.

The skit ends.

