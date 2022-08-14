Chiwenga Is Crazy- Mthwakazi

Tinashe Sambiri|

Tinashe Sambiri|

The leader of Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) Mqondisi Moyo, has described Constantino Chiwenga as a crazy person.

This follows Chiwenga’s claim that his great grandmother was one of King Mzilikazi’s many wives.

Chiwenga further claimed that Mnangagwa’s grandfather, Mubengu, was taken when he was a little boy by Mzilikazi and was kept at the royal kraal until he was put in the Mbizo regiment.

The Mthwakazi leader, quoted by NewZimbabwe.com, dismissed Chiwenga’s remarks:

“The spirits of over 40,000 people they

massacred during Gukurahundi now making them go insane.

Why would both Chiwenga and Mnangagwa, as the nephews of Mthwakazi, kill their uncles?

Both of them Mnangagwa and Chiwenga), as the murderers of our people, are shedding crocodile tears on our people.

They are making Mthwakazi their playing ground. Why is it every time they say these sentiments when they are in Mthwakazi?

They can’t utter such nonsense in Mashonaland because they never perpetrated the Genocide that side.”

