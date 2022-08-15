Four (4) Out Of Seven (7) Kenya Election Commissioners Reject Presidential Results

Spread the love

By- Four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)commissioners have distanced themselves from William Ruto’s Presidential victory.

Ruto was on Monday declared the winner of the closely-fought presidential election.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the disputed results.

Chebukati declared Kenya Kwanza’s candidate Ruto as president-elect and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua as the deputy president-elect, respectively.

Four commissioners held a surprise press conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on Monday afternoon and said they will not take ownership of the results.

The commissioners, including vice chair Juliana Cherera, commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya, claimed that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner, without giving further details.

Ruto is said to have garnered 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.59 per cent of valid votes cast, beating his rival Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga whom the IEBC said had 6,942,930 votes.

Said Chebukati:

Despite intimidation and harassment… I have done my duty in accordance with the constitution and the laws of the land.

The declaration has been made without results from four of 290 constituencies – Kacheliba, Kitui Rural, Pokot South and Rongai – whose voting was postponed.

Turnout was lower than in previous elections at around 65 per cent of Kenya’s 22 million registered voters.

The announcement ceremony was held at the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi and was attended by diplomats and foreign election observers.

More: The East African

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...