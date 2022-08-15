Mabhiza Chides Unscrupulous Prophets

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa| Renowned cleric Dr Sydney Mabhiza has reprimanded prophets who are in the habit of committing sins in the guise of being God-send.

The St John’s Apostolic Church of the Whole World leader was speaking to thousands of congregants who were gathered at Rusike Secondary School in Goromonzi for the last day of the 7-day Feast of Tabernacles.

“I don’t want to hear any of our prophets using God’s name to trick women into sexual relationships.

“When healing women I would recommend you to only touch their heads and not any other part that can lead you to temptations,” advised Mabhiza.

He also rebuked prophets who seek payment for healing.

“Let it be known here that any prophet who demands payment for healing people is not from St John’s .

“As a church, we condemn such acts and if anyone from here in Rusike paid our prophets then you need to demand the payment back,” added.

The Mhondoro-born cleric encouraged church leaders to humble themselves.

“We don’t want church leaders who exalt themselves and I will not hesitate to remove you from your positions if you don’t humble yourselves,” chided Mabhiza.

The reprimand by the St John’s Apostolic Church of the Whole World founder comes at a time reports of prophets abusing women and being involved in nefarious activities are alarming.

In May,a local newspaper reported that a self-styled prophet from the Johane Masowe Chishanu sect in Chirumhanzu district allegedly raped a 15-year-old old girl and threatened her with madness if she reported the matter.

Meanwhile , thousands of the St John’s Apostolic Churchof the Whole World congregants who attended the Feast of Tabernacles were also treated to flawless entertainment by members of their church who included Solomon Aaron Kaporoma ‘King Solomon’ and Mai Dhuterere-wife to popular gospel artiste Mambo Dhuterere.

