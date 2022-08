AUDIO: Kenya vs Zimbabwe Elections With Dr Matsanga

Ugandan activist Dr David Matsanga, who is currently complaining about vote rigging in Kenya, was last night taken to task over his attacks against CCC President Nelson Chamisa. AUDIO LOADING BELOW

VOICE CLIP: KENYA vs ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS SIDE AUDIO WITH DR MATSANGA https://t.co/ZIRQ0RuLZu — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 17, 2022

