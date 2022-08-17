Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe In Surprise Meeting

Spread the love

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met with former first lady Grace Mugabe in Kinshasa, DRC.

The two met during the 42nd Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, where the organisation’s founders were honoured for their role in its formation.

The Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), the forerunner of SADC, was a memorandum of understanding on common economic development signed in Lusaka, Zambia, on 1 April 1980.

All the founding fathers of the regional bloc are now late. These were:

Zimbabwe: Robert Gabriel Mugabe

Angola: Agustinho Neto

Botswana: Seretse Khama

Eswatini: King Sobhuza II

Malawi: Hastings Kamuzu Banda

Mozambique: Samora Machel.

Tanzanian: Julius Kambarage Nyerere

Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda

The awards were received by family members of the former Presidents, including Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe.

More: The Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...