SA Broadcaster Exposes Mnangagwa Hypocrisy

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

The families of #Nyatsime16 have been subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment.

On the other hand their families and dependents have been left without them.

Children, siblings, mothers and dependents are desperate to see them free.

The Citizens Movement has been with them since day one.

We do so because SOLIDARITY is part of our values.

We cover each other’s back, we are one people.

Shoulder to shoulder until victory.

Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and others are political prisoners and must be freed!

Thank eNCA’s Pindai Dube for covering the story of us the oppressed.

One day we shall be free.

FreeNyatsime16

