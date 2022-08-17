Wadyajena Arrested On US$5 Million Fraud

By-Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya Justice Mayor Wadyajena Tuesday arrested on US$5 million fraud and money laundering allegations.

Members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested Wadyajena and detained him in their Newlands offices.

He was nabbed shortly after chairing a heated agriculture parliamentary committee meeting on the construction of Vungu dam in Midlands province.

In a statement Tuesday, ZACC said Wadyajena would appear in court Wednesday facing fraud and Money laundering charges.

ZACC statement on Wadyajena fraud case

