Wadyajena Arrested On US$5 Million Fraud
17 August 2022
By-Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya Justice Mayor Wadyajena Tuesday arrested on US$5 million fraud and money laundering allegations.
Members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested Wadyajena and detained him in their Newlands offices.
He was nabbed shortly after chairing a heated agriculture parliamentary committee meeting on the construction of Vungu dam in Midlands province.
In a statement Tuesday, ZACC said Wadyajena would appear in court Wednesday facing fraud and Money laundering charges.