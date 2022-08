Wadyajena Spends Night In Jail

By-Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya Justice Mayor Wadyajena was this afternoon remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.

The overzealous Zanu PF MP was arrested Tuesday for US$5 million fraud and money laundering.

The National Prosecuting Authority denied him bail.

He is facing corruption charges involving US$5 million.

